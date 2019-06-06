|
CAMPBELL Linda Margaret
(East Herrington) Suddenly in hospital after a
short illness on 1st June 2019,
aged 73 years (nee Miller).
Beloved wife of Alan, much loved mam of Karen and her husband Matthew and devoted grandma
to Lily and Grace.
Would family and friends please meet for the funeral service at the Holy Rosary R.C. Church, Farringdon on Wednesday 12th June at 10.00am followed by cremation at Sunderland Crematorium at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to the .
Sadly missed and always remembered.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 6, 2019
