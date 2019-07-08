|
|
|
Taylor Lily and Robert
Castletown Bob Taylor aged 93 years and
Lily (nee Mackel) aged 91 years after long illnesses on June 26th, 2019.
Beloved parents of Robert
and Stephen and sadly missed
by each of their families.
Funeral service and cremation to take place on Friday July 12th in Sunderland Crematorium at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Alzheimer's Society and Parkinson's UK,
a collection plate will be
provided at the crematorium.
Bob and Lily are resting peacefully together at Manor House Funeral Services, Blackwood House, 75/77 Blackwood Road, Town End Farm. Tel 01915365000.
Forever Together, RIP
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 8, 2019