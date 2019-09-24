|
LAKE Lily (nee Longstaff) You passed away a year ago today, we've cried a million tear drops, our grief will never wane. You gave your all while you were here, but you knew you couldn't stay.
Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard but always near, you're loved, still missed and very dear.
Sending all our love, your beloved husband Ken, Daughter, Son-in-law, Daughter-in-law, Grandchildren, Great-grandchildren and special Sisters Cath, Ann, Val and, sister-in-law Evelyn, Family and special friends xxx
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 24, 2019