Lilian Kerr

Lilian Kerr Notice
Kerr Seaburn Dene In hospital on September 12th
aged 83 years, Lilian (née Robson).
Devoted wife of the late David,
much loved mam of Stephen,
loved mother in law of Joanne
also treasured grandma of Kristian,
Mathew, Thomas and Ellie.
Family and friends please meet
for service in Sunderland
Crematorium on Tuesday
September 24th at 10.30am.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Cancer Research UK.
A collection plate will be provided
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Services,
26 Sea Road, Fulwell,
Tel 0191 5365000.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 20, 2019
