BASTER South Hylton Suddenly in hospital on
29th September, aged 89 years, Lilian, much loved sister to Maureen, Robert and the late Ernest, dearest sister-in-law to Jean, dear mam to Mavis and a loved nana, great nana, aunt and friend to many.
Family and friends please meet for service at Ewesley Road Methodist Church on Wednesday 9th October at 10.15am. Interment to follow at Bishopwearmouth Cemetery.
At Rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors
St. Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 3, 2019