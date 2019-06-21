Home

Lewis Spedding Notice
SPEDDING Whitburn formerly Redhouse Peacefully, in the Freeman Hospital, on June 16, 2019, after a short illness, aged, 67 years, Lewis,
much loved husband of Hazel,
son of the late John and Ellen.
Family and friends please meet at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday, June 27, at 2pm.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to The Children's Cancer Ward, RVI Hospital, a collection plate will be provided. All welcome back to
The Rabbit afterwards to celebrate Lewis' life. Enquires to Peter Dodd Funeral Directors Tel 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 21, 2019
