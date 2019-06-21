|
THORNE Leslie Irene, Leslie and Pauline would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for all of the kind messages of sympathy, flowers and donation of £300.00
for St Benedict's Hospice
following the sad loss of
Leslie and thank all who visited
Leslie during his illness and
all medical professionals involved
who cared him whilst at home.
Thank you to everybody who
made his Celebration of Life
a wonderful service and
a very special mention to all
members of Mess 319 for
their amazing singing and
involvement in the service.
We will always keep
Leslie in our hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 21, 2019
