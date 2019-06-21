Resources More Obituaries for Leslie Thorne Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Leslie Thorne

Notice THORNE Leslie Irene, Leslie and Pauline would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for all of the kind messages of sympathy, flowers and donation of £300.00

for St Benedict's Hospice

following the sad loss of

Leslie and thank all who visited

Leslie during his illness and

all medical professionals involved

who cared him whilst at home.

Thank you to everybody who

made his Celebration of Life

a wonderful service and

a very special mention to all

members of Mess 319 for

their amazing singing and

involvement in the service.

We will always keep

Leslie in our hearts. Published in Sunderland Echo on June 21, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices