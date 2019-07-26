|
Collins Leslie Peacefully in hospital on
23rd July, aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Irene, much loved Dad of Richard and Claire.
Leslie will be greatly missed by
all who knew and loved him.
Funeral Service to take place on Friday 2nd August at St Mary and
St Peter's Church, Springwell Road at 12:30pm, prior to committal at Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St Mary and St Peter's Church. There will be a retiring collection in church.
All enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 26, 2019