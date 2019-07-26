Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:30
St Mary and St Peter's Church
Springwell Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Collins

Notice Condolences

Leslie Collins Notice
Collins Leslie Peacefully in hospital on
23rd July, aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Irene, much loved Dad of Richard and Claire.
Leslie will be greatly missed by
all who knew and loved him.
Funeral Service to take place on Friday 2nd August at St Mary and
St Peter's Church, Springwell Road at 12:30pm, prior to committal at Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St Mary and St Peter's Church. There will be a retiring collection in church.
All enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.