|
|
|
Cockburn (Hylton Castle) Peacefully in
Freemans Hospital on
15th October 2019,
aged 86 years, Leslie.
A devoted husband of Flo.
Loving and devoted dad
of Linda and Jacqueline, dear father in law of Colin and Paul.
Adored grandad to Sean and Dean, also dearest brother of the late Freddie and brother in law of Jean
and much loved uncle.
Will friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 29th October at 1:30pm.
All enquiries Tony Clarke Funeral Directors, 255 Southwick Road,
Tel 0191 5656055.
Sadly Missed.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 21, 2019