Ainsworth Fence Houses After a brave battle with illness surrounded by
family on July 13th,
aged 63 years, Lesley.
The much-loved daughter of
Ernie and the late Maureen.
The cherished mam of Jason and Dean. The beloved sister of Julie, Colin, Christine and Carol.
The treasured nana of
Naomi and Mason.
Please meet on 31 st July 2019 for service in St Andrew's Parish Church, Chilton Moor, at 11.45am.
A service will follow in
Sunderland Crematorium at 13.00. All are welcome afterwards to
The Dubmire Royal British Legion for refreshments.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu, if so desired, to ICCU, Sunderland Royal Hospital.
All enquiries to
Andrew Grey Funeral Directors,
9 North View Terrace,
Chilton Moor. Tel: 0191 3857213.
Cherished always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 26, 2019