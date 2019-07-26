Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:45
St Andrew's Parish Church
Chilton Moor
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
13:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Lesley Ainsworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lesley Ainsworth

Notice Condolences

Lesley Ainsworth Notice
Ainsworth Fence Houses After a brave battle with illness surrounded by
family on July 13th,
aged 63 years, Lesley.
The much-loved daughter of
Ernie and the late Maureen.
The cherished mam of Jason and Dean. The beloved sister of Julie, Colin, Christine and Carol.
The treasured nana of
Naomi and Mason.
Please meet on 31 st July 2019 for service in St Andrew's Parish Church, Chilton Moor, at 11.45am.
A service will follow in
Sunderland Crematorium at 13.00. All are welcome afterwards to
The Dubmire Royal British Legion for refreshments.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu, if so desired, to ICCU, Sunderland Royal Hospital.
All enquiries to
Andrew Grey Funeral Directors,
9 North View Terrace,
Chilton Moor. Tel: 0191 3857213.
Cherished always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.