Hunter Wear View Suddenly in hospital on
May 26th, aged 79 years, Les.
Devoted husband of Joan, much loved dad of Beverley and the late Gary, treasured grandad of Vicky and Leanne and great grandad.
Also a dear friend to many.
Family and friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday June 6th at 1.30pm.
All floral tributes to be sent to
Manor House Funeral Services, Blackwood House, 75/77
Blackwood Road, Town End Farm.
Tel 01915365000.
Sadly Missed.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 3, 2019
