DUNNINGHAM Castletown Suddenly at home on
August 3rd, aged 64 years, Les.
Son of the late Elsie and John. Beloved Dad of Tanya, Lee and Brian. ex Husband of Margaret. Dearest Brother of Elizabeth
and the late Allyson.
Also a dear Brother in Law
and Uncle.
Friends and family please meet at Sunderland Crematorium at
10:30am on Monday August 12th
for service and cremation.
Family flowers only with donations to St Benedict's Hospice, a collection plate shall be available at the crematorium. All enquiries to
T P Bradbury Funeral Directors 01915108000. At Rest
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 8, 2019