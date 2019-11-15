|
|
|
Wall The family of the late Leonard Wall, would like to express their sincere thanks to all family and friends who visited, supported and helped throughout this sad time. Firstly,
a thank you for all the cards of condolence and flowers. A special thank you to the Marie Curie and the District Nurses who supported the family in Len's last days and to the staff at Scollen and Wright for their support and professionalism.
A special thank you to
David Chadwick, vicar at St Paul's, for his comforting and joyous memorial celebrating Len and Eileen's lives and their family legacy. Finally to the brass band put together at the last minute to grant a last wish from Len to be played out to the 'Colliery' sound... you played a blinder! The support received made a difficult time a lot easier.
Thank you and God bless.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 15, 2019