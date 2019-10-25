|
WALL West Rainton formerly of Silksworth and Ryhope Peacefully at home on 17th October, aged 86 years, Len. The very much loved husband of the late Eileen.
A dearly loved dad of Aileen, Hilary and Michaela, a loving father in law of Andrew, Mick and Garry.
A cherished grandad of Holly, Sophie, Caitlin, Alex, Matthew and Rachael, also a dearly loved brother. Friends please meet for service at
St Paul's Church, Ryhope, on Friday 1st November at 10.00am, followed by interment at Mere Knolls Cemetery, Dykelands Road Seaburn. Flowers may be sent. Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth. Tel 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 25, 2019