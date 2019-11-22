|
BARCLAY Lawrence Tulloch
( Lawrie) Peacefully on
17th November, aged 93.
Loving husband to Hilda, much
loved father to Ruth and Paul,
loving brother to Denis,
father in law to Ian and Rosemary
and caring grandfather to his five
grandchildren, Eleanor, James,
Michael, Madeleine and Gabriel.
Funeral Service to be held at
York Crematorium, Bishopthorpe,
York on 6th December at 11.40am.
Following the service you are welcome to join the family at the Marcia Inn, Bishopthorpe, York YO28 2RA for refreshments
and an opportunity to share your memories of Lawrie.
Family flowers only.
Donations and tributes in lieu,
if you wish, to Alzheimer's Society. www.muchloved.com
/lawrie-barclay
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 22, 2019