Harriman Kim (Newbottle) Unexpectedly on 10th October 2019, aged 66 years.
Loving husband of Jacqui,
devoted father of John and Janette, father-in-law of Amy, proud grandad of Coben and Jools, a dear brother
of Gloria and brother-in-law of Ted.
Funeral service at St. Matthew's
Church, Newbottle on 25th October
at 10.30 prior to cremation at
Sunderland Crematorium at 11.30.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, in aid
of Leukaemia UK.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 18, 2019
