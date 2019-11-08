|
|
|
LEADBITTER Farringdon Suddenly at home on October 31st, aged 57 years Kenny, devoted son of Margaret and Fred, loving brother to Adele, Ronnie, Tracey and Kay, much loved dad, grandad,
uncle and dear friend to Carol.
Would friends please
meet for service on Tuesday
12th November at 10am at Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request, donations to MIND, a plate will be provided at the crematorium.
Resting peacefully with Peter Dodd, Independent Funeral Directors, Grindon, tel 5200666.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 8, 2019