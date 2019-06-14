Home

CLIFF Barnes Peacefully in St Benedict's Hospice on June 9th after a short illness aged 72 years, Kenny.
Much loved husband and friend of Marion, loving dad of Michelle, father-in-law of Anth,
devoted grandad of Alicia, dear
brother-in-law and friend of many.
Service in Sunderland Crematorium on Friday June 21st at 10am.
Family flowers only. A collection plate will be provided for
St Benedict's Hospice.
Enquiries to Peter Dodd Family Funeral Directors, Grindon,
Tel. 520 0666
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 14, 2019
