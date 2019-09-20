Home

SWAN Kenneth.D.G
(Barnes) Peacefully at the
Sycamore Lodge Care Centre
on 14th September 2019,
aged 93 years.
Beloved husband of the late Edna, much loved dad of Barbara and Peter, a cherished grandpa to Adrian, Louise, Michelle, Minty
and Joel and a loving
great grandpa to Megan.
Would family and friends
please meet for funeral service
and cremation at
Sunderland Crematorium on
Friday 27th September at 11.00am. Family flowers only please.
Forever in our thoughts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 20, 2019
