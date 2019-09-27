Home

Kenneth Oliver Notice
Oliver Roker,
formerly Redhouse In hospital on 19th September,
aged 79 years, Kenneth.
Loving husband of Sadie,
doting father of Lee and Steven
and the late Kevin and Glen,
also a beloved and cherished
grandad and father in law.
Family and friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 2nd October
at 12.00pm.
Afterwards to be held at Tracey's.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Brain Tumour Research and
Help for Heroes, a collection box will be available at the Crematorium.
Ken is resting peacefully with
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors,
78 Sea Road, Fulwell.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 27, 2019
