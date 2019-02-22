Home

Kenneth Metcalfe

Kenneth Metcalfe Notice
METCALFE Kenneth Peacefully at St.Benedict's Hospice on February 16th, aged 83 years, Ken, much loved husband of Hilary and father of Scott. Former Head Teacher of High Usworth Junior School
and retired magistrate.
In keeping with Ken's wishes his body has been donated to Medical Research and there will be no funeral or memorial service at this time.
Friends and colleagues can celebrate Ken's life, if they wish, by donating to St. Benedict's Hospice.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 22, 2019
