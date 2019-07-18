Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Houghton-Le-Spring
Hetton Rd
Houghton Le Spring, Co. Durham DH5 8JL
0191 512 0572
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
14:30
Sunderland Crematorium
Kenneth Dixon Notice
DIXON Kenneth (Dyka) Hetton-Le-Hole
Peacefully at Sunderland Royal Hospital surrounded by his family
on Wednesday 10th July 2019,
aged 63 years, Kenneth (Dyka). Much loved nephew of Margaret. Dearly loved cousin of David,
Denise and Karl. Dear father of Adam, brother of Jacqueline
and friend to Hannah.
Ken will be sadly missed.
Would family and friends please meet for funeral service and cremation at Sunderland crematorium on Tuesday 23rd July at 2:30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers can be made to The Laurels Care Home. The family would like to thank the Laurels Care home for the care that Ken received.
Ken has been entrusted into the care of the Coop Funeralcare Houghton 0191 5120572.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 18, 2019
