DAWSON Kenneth (Ken) High Barnes, late Sunderland Forge, Durham Switchgear.
Died peacefully on August 14th 2019 with his family at his side.
Devoted husband and best friend of Pat, much loved and precious dad of Graeme, father-in-law of Jules.
A loving brother, brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle, Ken lost his fight with dignity and courage.
Would family and friends please meet for funeral service at
St Gabriel's Church on
Friday 23rd August at 1.45pm followed by committal at Sunderland Crematorium
at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Tributes and donations at kendawson.muchloved.com
if desired in support of
The Brain Tumour Charity.
Our hearts are broken, we will love and miss you forever.x
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 19, 2019