Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Dawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Dawson

Notice Condolences

Kenneth Dawson Notice
DAWSON Kenneth (Ken) High Barnes, late Sunderland Forge, Durham Switchgear.
Died peacefully on August 14th 2019 with his family at his side.
Devoted husband and best friend of Pat, much loved and precious dad of Graeme, father-in-law of Jules.
A loving brother, brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle, Ken lost his fight with dignity and courage.
Would family and friends please meet for funeral service at
St Gabriel's Church on
Friday 23rd August at 1.45pm followed by committal at Sunderland Crematorium
at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Tributes and donations at kendawson.muchloved.com
if desired in support of
The Brain Tumour Charity.
Our hearts are broken, we will love and miss you forever.x
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.