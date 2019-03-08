Home

Dain On 27th February,
peacefully at home,
of Belmont (formerly
of Sunderland).
Kenneth (Ken), aged 68 years.
A dearly loved husband of Barbara, beloved son of the late James
and Alice, a dear uncle, and brother in law, and a great
friend to many.
Friends please meet for service
in St Mary Magdalene Church, Belmont on Monday 11th March
at 12noon, followed by cremation
at Durham. All welcome for refreshments at The Duke
of Wellington afterwards. Donations, in lieu of flowers,
may be given after the service
for Macmillan Nurses.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 8, 2019
