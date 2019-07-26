|
|
|
Bowman Kenneth
(Shiney Row) Peacefully on 20th July,
after a long illness bravely borne.
Kenneth, aged 88 years, beloved husband of Mary (nee Simpson),
devoted Dad of Kenneth and Keith. Loving father in law of Karan,
dearly loved Grandad of Lee, Ryan, Alexandra, Nathanael and Eve. Special big Grandad of Fraser.
Also a dear brother, brother in law,
uncle and friend.
Wrapped in the arms of Jesus.
Safe in the hands of the Lord.
Friends please meet for service
at Our Lady Queen of Peace
Catholic Church, Penshaw on
Thursday 1st August at 12 noon.
Followed by cremation at
Sunderland Crematorium.
Everyone welcome at
The Hastings Hill after the service.
Donations to The Salvation Army would be greatly appreciated.
On whose soul sweet
Jesus have mercy.
Rest in Peace.
All enquiries to
Walker Morrell Funeral Directors,
Tel: 0191 4164160.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 26, 2019