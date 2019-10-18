|
OLIVER Sadie and family of the late Ken would sincerely like to thank everyone for their care and
support during this very sad time.
Special thanks to the community
matrons Steph, Deb and Paula
and also ICAR Houghton.
Thanks very much for the donations
to our family's chosen charities
which raised £317.40.
Finally thank you to
humanist Debbie Green and
funeral director Gavin Reynolds
and staff for their excellent
care and support.
We love you all.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 18, 2019