Keith Thompson Notice
Thompson (Washington,
formerly Pennywell) Peacefully after a long illness on Saturday 6th July, aged 72 years. Keith, a loving husband of the late Audrey-Rose and Betty.
A much loved father to Keith and Debra. Father in law to Sharon and Gabby. A cherished grandad to Adam and Kirsty and a
much missed brother.
Would family and friends please meet for the funeral service
at St. Matthew's Church,
New Silksworth, on Tuesday
23rd July at 11.00am followed by the burial at St. Matthew's Churchyard.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 15, 2019
