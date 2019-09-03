Resources More Obituaries for Keith Scott Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Keith Scott

Notice SCOTT Keith Mary, wife of the late Keith Scott would like to express sincere

thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown during her recent bereavement. Also appreciation to those who attended the funeral

and for the donations.

A special thanks for the cards and beautiful flowers, Dr Mark Lee and all the staff at St Benedict's Hospice, district nursing team, Riverview for their continuing care and support which was always greatly appreciated. Finally to thank the carers from Allied Healthcare, Debbie Green Tyne and Wear Celebrants for her kindness and delivery of a lovely service, and last but not least to Jayne Prior and

team of Scollen and Wright Funeral Directors for their professionalism, compassion, support and dignity shown at all times. Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 3, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices