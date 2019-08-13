|
|
|
SCOTT RYHOPE Passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on
August 5th, aged 72 years, Keith. Loving husband of Mary, also brother, special uncle, brother in law and friend of many.
Family and friends please meet
for service at
Sunderland Crematorium,
on Tuesday, August 20th, at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired to
St Benedicts Hospice /
District Nursing Team.
A donation box will be available
at the Crematorium.
Loved and remembered always.
Any enquiries to:
Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Ryhope, Tel. 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 13, 2019