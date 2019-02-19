|
NEWTON Keith Suddenly at home on 11th February, aged 69 years, Keith.
Devoted husband to Jean,
much loved dad to Stephen,
dear father-in-law to Nan and
a loving grandad to Caitlin.
Also a much loved brother,
brother-in-law and uncle.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 25th February at 2:30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Help for Heroes (a donation box will be provided at the crematorium).
At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
St Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 19, 2019
