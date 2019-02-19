Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
14:30
Sunderland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Newton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Newton

Notice Condolences

Keith Newton Notice
NEWTON Keith Suddenly at home on 11th February, aged 69 years, Keith.
Devoted husband to Jean,
much loved dad to Stephen,
dear father-in-law to Nan and
a loving grandad to Caitlin.
Also a much loved brother,
brother-in-law and uncle.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 25th February at 2:30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Help for Heroes (a donation box will be provided at the crematorium).
At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
St Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.