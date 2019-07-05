|
|
|
Burton Sunderland Sadly passed away suddenly
on 24th June 2019, aged 19 years.
Keaton, a precious and much loved
son of Jessica and Garry.
Loving brother of Charlotte.
Also a loved grandson,
nephew and cousin.
Will family and friends
kindly meet for service in
Sunderland Crematorium on
Thursday 11th July at 11am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu, if so desired,
to The Tim Burgling Foundation.
A collection box will be provided
at the crematorium.
Family and friends are kindly invited back to Heppies for refreshments.
The family have asked for
bright colours to be worn.
All enquiries to
Glen Miller Funeral Directors,
Boldon. Tel 5291645.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 5, 2019