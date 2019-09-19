Richardson Kay Michelle A year ago today

you were taken from us.

We've cried a million teardrops, our grief will never wane, you gave your all, a truly loving loyal; daughter, sister, auntie, niece, godmother and friend.

Once met, never forgotten,

Kay you left such a

lasting impression.

We still wait for you coming in the door and your phone calls

but we know we wait in vain.

One day we'll all be together and we'll see your beautiful,

smiling face once more.

Until then, you're safe and surrounded with our loved ones, who have gone on before,

where no one can hurt you again.

We love and miss you dearly Kay and will never cease

to speak your name.

All our love, broken hearted Mam,

brothers and sisters xx Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 19, 2019