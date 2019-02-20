Home

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
13:30
Sunderland Crematorium
Kathleen Muckle Notice
Muckle (Houghton le Spring) Peacefully on 11th February 2019, Kathleen. Beloved Mam
of Janet, Mark and Keith,
dearest Sister of Dorothy,
loving Nanna to all her Grandchildren and a special
Auntie to Craig and Adam.
Family and friends please meet
for funeral service at
Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 27th February
at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support and
the Renal Unit at Sunderland
Royal Hospital. A donation box
will be provided after the service. All enquiries
Tel: 0191 512 0572.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 20, 2019
