|
|
|
Jameson Kathleen
(Formerly of Sunderland) Suddenly on 10th August, aged 94 years, wife of the late Ronnie Jameson (Newsagent, Hylton Castle), loving mum of Averil,
Leslie, Kathleen and Hilary,
special mum in law to Pat, Stephen and Jim, and a much loved gran
and great grandmother.
Would friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Friday 23rd August at 11.00am.
Family flowers only, a donation
box will be provided for
Alzheimer's Research UK.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 19, 2019