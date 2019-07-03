|
|
|
DIXON Murton Surrounded by her loving family after a long illness borne with courage and dignity on June 28th, aged 70 years Kathleen Veronica,
(nee Whittaker),
devoted wife of Kevin, adored
mam of Paula, Antony and Carol,
cherished ammar of
Luke, Mia, Tom and Flynn also a dear sister, sister in law and aunty.
Friends please meet for Requiem Mass in St Joseph's RC Church on Monday July 8th at 11.00am
to be followed by Interment
in the Churchyard.
On Whose Soul Sweet Jesus
Have Mercy. R I P.
Please wear bright colours.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 3, 2019