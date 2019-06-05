Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forsters Funeral Directors
6 The Green
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR5 2JE
0191 516 0333
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
13:30
Sunderland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Clark

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Clark Notice
CLARK Kathleen Peacefully on 29th May at
Holy Cross Home, aged 88 years.
Dearly loved mam of Sheila, Judith and the late Adrian, much loved mother-in-law, auntie and grandma.
Family and friends please
meet for funeral service at
Sunderland Crematorium on
Wednesday 12th June at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only, as a donation box will be available at the crematorium for Smile Train.
All enquiries to
Forsters Funeral Directors,
Southwick, tel 5160333.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.