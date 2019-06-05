|
|
|
CLARK Kathleen Peacefully on 29th May at
Holy Cross Home, aged 88 years.
Dearly loved mam of Sheila, Judith and the late Adrian, much loved mother-in-law, auntie and grandma.
Family and friends please
meet for funeral service at
Sunderland Crematorium on
Wednesday 12th June at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only, as a donation box will be available at the crematorium for Smile Train.
All enquiries to
Forsters Funeral Directors,
Southwick, tel 5160333.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 5, 2019
