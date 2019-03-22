|
|
|
Minchell Seaburn Dene Suddenly at home on
March 7th, aged 70 years.
Kath, loving partner of Ray,
much loved mam of Deb, treasured mother in law of Andrew, also a loved sister of Alan and Christine, also a sister in law of Sandra.
Family and friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday March 27th at 11.00am. Kath's wishes are for no flowers and donations in lieu to P.D.S.A., a collection plate will be provided at the crematorium.
Kath will repose in the
Private Chapel of Rest at
Manor House Funeral Services,
26 Sea Road, Fulwell.
Tel 01915496263.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 22, 2019
