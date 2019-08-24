Home

TURNER Karen One year ago today you were taken from us.

If we could have a lifetime wish and one dream that could come true,
We would pray to God with all our hearts just to see and speak to you.
A thousand words won't bring
you back we know because
we've tried,
and neither will a million tears
we know because we've cried.
You left behind our broken hearts and precious memories too,
but we've never wanted memories we only wanted you.

From your broken hearted family.
Mam, Dad, Paula & Matty xxx
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 24, 2019
