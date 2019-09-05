|
Wilson Penshaw
Houghton Le Spring Peacefully in hospital on August 31st, aged 82 years, June (nee Henderson), beloved wife of the late Henry Siddle (aka Mike).
Loving mam of Sharon and Michael, mother-in-law of Julie, much loved nanna to Vicky and Katy-Rose,
great grandmother to Una, a dear sister to Joe Henderson.
Would family and friends please meet for service on Wednesday September 11th in Sunderland Crematorium at 10.30 a.m. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Sunderland Royal Hospital Ward E53. A donation box will be provided at the crematorium.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 5, 2019