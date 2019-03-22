|
|
|
Smith Seaham On March 15th, June Hindson
(née Harrison) aged 83 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ron,
devoted mam of Brenda, Stephen, Alan, Tony, Joan and the late Terry,
a dear mother-in-law, much loved nana, great-nana, sister,
sister-in-law and aunt.
Friends please meet at
Durham Crematorium on Tuesday March 26th for service at 1:30pm. Family flowers only please donations in lieu if so desired, for Ataxia and Neeman Pic c/o June's family.
A collection plate will be provided
at the crematorium.
Enquiries to Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director, The Avenue, Seaham.
Tel. 5817388.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 22, 2019
