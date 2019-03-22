Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director
57 The Avenue
Seaham, Co. Durham SR7 8NS
0191 581 7388
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
13:30
Durham Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for June Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Smith

Notice Condolences

June Smith Notice
Smith Seaham On March 15th, June Hindson
(née Harrison) aged 83 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ron,
devoted mam of Brenda, Stephen, Alan, Tony, Joan and the late Terry,
a dear mother-in-law, much loved nana, great-nana, sister,
sister-in-law and aunt.
Friends please meet at
Durham Crematorium on Tuesday March 26th for service at 1:30pm. Family flowers only please donations in lieu if so desired, for Ataxia and Neeman Pic c/o June's family.
A collection plate will be provided
at the crematorium.

Enquiries to Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director, The Avenue, Seaham.
Tel. 5817388.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices