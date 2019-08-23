|
|
|
Sills Rickleton, Washington Passed away suddenly on 13th August 2019, aged 73 years, June (nee Ingham).
Dearly beloved wife of Ray.
Loving mother of Anthony.
Dearest mother-in-law of Emily, and ever-loving grandmother of Isabel and Abigail.
Please meet for
service and cremation at
Sunderland Crematorium on Friday, 6th September 2019 at 1:00pm and thereafter at
The Hastings Hill Public House.
No flowers by request,
donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Macmillan Cancer Support,
a collection plate shall be made available at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
T P Bradbury Funeral Directors
01915108000.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 23, 2019