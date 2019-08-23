Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for June Sills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Sills

Notice Condolences

June Sills Notice
Sills Rickleton, Washington Passed away suddenly on 13th August 2019, aged 73 years, June (nee Ingham).
Dearly beloved wife of Ray.
Loving mother of Anthony.
Dearest mother-in-law of Emily, and ever-loving grandmother of Isabel and Abigail.
Please meet for
service and cremation at
Sunderland Crematorium on Friday, 6th September 2019 at 1:00pm and thereafter at
The Hastings Hill Public House.
No flowers by request,
donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Macmillan Cancer Support,
a collection plate shall be made available at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
T P Bradbury Funeral Directors
01915108000.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.