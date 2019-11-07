|
|
|
Ray Hetton le Hole Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on October 31st aged 80 years, June Elizabeth
(nee Richardson).
The much loved wife of Roland.
The gorgeous mam of Susan and Gillian and mother in law of David and Derek. The cherished grandma of Daniel, Ashleigh, Sean and Jack and great grandma of Imogen and Eliza. A dear auntie, cousin and friend of many.
Please meet on Wednesday November 13th for service in
St. Michael and All Angel's Parish Church, Easington Lane at 12.30pm. Committal to follow in Durham Crematorium. All are welcome afterwards to Hetton Lyons Cricket Club for refreshments. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Ward 18, ITU, RVI Hospital.
A donation box will be provided at the church. All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors,
30 Station Road, Hetton.
Tel: 0191 5265800.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 7, 2019