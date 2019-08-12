Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Boldon Colliery
North Rd
Boldon Colliery, Co. Durham NE35 9AF
0191 536 7232
Service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
15:00
Sunderland Crematoirum
June Phillips Notice
PHILLIPS (East Boldon,
formerly of Sunderland) Passed away on 3rd August 2019, aged 72 years.
June Elizabeth (nee Turner, previously Minto).
Loving wife to Geoff.
Devoted mam to David and Ian. Nanna to Adam and Kyle.
Loving sister to Val, Dorothy and extended family.
Service to take place at
Sunderland Crematoirum on
Monday 19th August at 3pm.
All welcome back afterwards
to Boldon Golf Club.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Boldon. Tel: 536 7232
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 12, 2019
