|
|
|
BOLTON Seaham Passed away on 22nd October, aged 89 years, June (nee Bainbridge). Beloved wife of the late Norman.
Loving mam of Norman and the
late Denise. A special nana to
Julie, Andrea, Paul, Darren and
Ashley. Also a dear great nana,
great great nana, mother in law
and friend of many.
Family and friends please meet
for service at Sunderland
Crematorium on Thursday
31st October at 3:00pm.
Loved and remembered always.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth.
Tel 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 28, 2019