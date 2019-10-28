Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scollen & Wright Funeral Service (Silksworth)
37 Blind Lane
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR3 1AS
0191 523 9099
Resources
More Obituaries for June Bolton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Bolton

Notice Condolences

June Bolton Notice
BOLTON Seaham Passed away on 22nd October, aged 89 years, June (nee Bainbridge). Beloved wife of the late Norman.
Loving mam of Norman and the
late Denise. A special nana to
Julie, Andrea, Paul, Darren and
Ashley. Also a dear great nana,
great great nana, mother in law
and friend of many.
Family and friends please meet
for service at Sunderland
Crematorium on Thursday
31st October at 3:00pm.
Loved and remembered always.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth.
Tel 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.