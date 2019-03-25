|
Black Wear View Estate Peacefully in hospital
surrounded by her loving family on
March 13th, aged 64 years.
June (nee Harvey),
devoted wife of Eddie, much loved mam of Simon and Suzanne, loved mother in law of Katie and Dean, doting nana of Amelie, Ben and Ella, dear sister of John and Ken, also sister in law of Monica and Sue.
Family and friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday March 28th at 11.30am. Family flowers, donations in lieu to M.S.A Trust and St Benedict's Hospice, a collection plate will be provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Manor House Funeral Services, Blackwood House, 75/77 Blackwood Road, Town End Farm. Tel 01915365000.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 25, 2019
