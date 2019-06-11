Home

Slassor (Houghton) Peacefully after a short illness on Monday 3rd June, aged 82 years, Julie (née Brett).
A much loved wife of Walter,
a loving Mam to Christine, Malcolm and the late Peter, Gran to Matthew, Kate and Paul.
Would family and friends please meet for the funeral service
at St Michael and All Angels Church Houghton, on 17th June at 1.30pm followed by the committal at Durham Crematorium at 2.30pm. Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Cancer Research.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 11, 2019
