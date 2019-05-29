Home

POWERED BY

Services
E & AR Agar Funeral Directors
3 Princess Road
Malton, North Yorkshire YO17 7JP
01653 693816
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
13:00
St Peter & St Paul Pickering
Resources
More Obituaries for Julie Hepworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie Hepworth

Notice Condolences

Julie Hepworth Notice
Hepworth (née Donkin)
Julie Of Pickering.
Passed away peacefully in York Hospital after a short illness. Beloved wife of the late John,
much loved Mum of Ian and Sarah, a dear mother-in-law to Sarah, loving mia to William and Lily.

The funeral service will take place at the parish of St Peter & St Paul Pickering on Friday, June 7th at 1.00 pm followed by Cremation
at Scarborough Crematorium
at 3.00 pm.

Family flowers only please but donations if desired are for the and the
Deaf Children's Society.
A collection plate will be provided at the service. Any enquiries to E&AR Agar Funeral Directors, Malton Tel 01653 919004.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.