Hepworth (née Donkin)
Julie Of Pickering.
Passed away peacefully in York Hospital after a short illness. Beloved wife of the late John,
much loved Mum of Ian and Sarah, a dear mother-in-law to Sarah, loving mia to William and Lily.
The funeral service will take place at the parish of St Peter & St Paul Pickering on Friday, June 7th at 1.00 pm followed by Cremation
at Scarborough Crematorium
at 3.00 pm.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired are for the and the
Deaf Children's Society.
A collection plate will be provided at the service. Any enquiries to E&AR Agar Funeral Directors, Malton Tel 01653 919004.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 29, 2019
