Pye (Kimblesworth) On August 23rd, peacefully in Middleton Retirement Village, Judy, aged 75 years (nee Custance). Dearly loved wife of the late David, wonderful mum of Jilly, Katy and Jonathan, adored gran of Sadie, Rowan and Rufus.
Friends please meet for service
at Durham Crematorium on
Friday 20th September at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to
The Multiple Sclerosis Society. Black attire not necessary, cheerful colours welcome.
Please join us afterwards
at The Garden Room,
Shincliffe Garden Centre.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 13, 2019
