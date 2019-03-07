|
|
|
Jackson Houghton le Spring Peacefully in
Sunderland Royal Hospital
on February 27th
aged 73 years, Judith.
The much loved sister of Bill
and loving aunty of Mark.
A dear niece to
Molly and Elizabeth and
a friend to all in Houghton.
Friends please meet on
Wednesday March 13th for service
in Houghton Methodist Church
at 10.30am. Committal to follow
in Sunderland Crematorium.
All are welcome afterwards
to the Glendale, Hall Lane,
Houghton for refreshments.
Flowers welcome or donations
in lieu of flowers if so desired
for Diabetes UK.
A donation box will be
provided at the Church.
All enquiries to
Andrew Grey Funeral Directors,
9 North View Terrace,
Chilton Moor Tel: 0191 3857213.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 7, 2019
